1st batch of Pfizer vaccine delivered to Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 November 2021, 07:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First batch of Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus infection approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) was delivered to Kazakhstan on Wednesday night, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Within the framework of the agreement signed earlier, Kazakhstan purchased about 4 million doses of Comirnaty Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The vaccine now marketed as Comirnaty was developed jointly by Pfizer (U.S.) and BioNTech (Germany). The vaccine requires two shots given between 3 weeks apart.

The delivery of Pfizer vaccine will allow Kazakhstan to complete mass vaccination of the population. This is the sixth vaccine registered in the country.

All doses of the vaccine will be distributed between the regions of Kazakhstan and will become available for vaccination of the citizens of the country in the nearest future.

In order to store and use Pfizer vaccine properly Kazakhstan procured necessary equipment. Healthcare workers were trained in order to carry out vaccination with the newly delivered vaccine.

It bears to remind that WHO issued the emergency use validation for Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. It is used in the U.S., Great Britain, Canada and the EU. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine proved to have an efficacy rate of 95%. It was the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive the emergency use authorization in the U.S.

Recall that vaccines Kazakhstan uses for vaccination of its citizens are as follows: QazVac, Sputnik V, HayatVax, CoronaVac and Sinopharm.

