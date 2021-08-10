Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    1st batch of China’s Vero Cell COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Almaty

    10 August 2021, 14:05

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The first batch of Sinopharm’s Vero Cell vaccine has been delivered to Almaty city today, Kazinform has learnt from Air Astana’s press service.

    The press service of the Kazakhstani air carrier said in a statement that the company transported Sinopharm’s Vero Cell vaccine directly from Beijing. 1 million doses of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine are set to be delivered via two flights at the request of SK-Pharmacy under the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The first batch of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine arrived at 12:30 pm Almaty time today. The second flight carrying the Chinese inactivated vaccine is expected to be delivered on August 11 at 13:20 pm Almaty time.

    Air Astana together with the Ministry of Healthcare strive to ensure Kazakhstanis has a wealth of COVID-19 vaccine options. The company hopes that thanks to mass vaccination Kazakhstan will soon achieve herd immunity and see decline in fresh infections across the country.

    Since 2020 the air carrier transported over 1,700 tones of medical cargo to fight the global pandemic of coronavirus, including pharmaceuticals, lung ventilators and more.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan and China Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Vero Cell
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region