1st batch of China’s Vero Cell COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Almaty

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 August 2021, 14:05
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The first batch of Sinopharm’s Vero Cell vaccine has been delivered to Almaty city today, Kazinform has learnt from Air Astana’s press service.

The press service of the Kazakhstani air carrier said in a statement that the company transported Sinopharm’s Vero Cell vaccine directly from Beijing. 1 million doses of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine are set to be delivered via two flights at the request of SK-Pharmacy under the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The first batch of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine arrived at 12:30 pm Almaty time today. The second flight carrying the Chinese inactivated vaccine is expected to be delivered on August 11 at 13:20 pm Almaty time.

Air Astana together with the Ministry of Healthcare strive to ensure Kazakhstanis has a wealth of COVID-19 vaccine options. The company hopes that thanks to mass vaccination Kazakhstan will soon achieve herd immunity and see decline in fresh infections across the country.

Since 2020 the air carrier transported over 1,700 tones of medical cargo to fight the global pandemic of coronavirus, including pharmaceuticals, lung ventilators and more.


