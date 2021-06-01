Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

1st batch of China’s CoronaVac delivered to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 June 2021, 07:44
1st batch of China’s CoronaVac delivered to Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The first 500 doses of Chinese CoronaVac vaccine were delivered from Beijing to Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The vaccine is produced by Sinovac Biotech Ltd, China. It is the fourth vaccine available for vaccination against coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

As the chief state sanitary doctor of the city Zhandarbek Bekshin said, the vaccine is expected to further improve health situation in Kazakhstan. More than 300,000 in Almaty were already vaccinated against COVID-19. He urges all to take seriously vaccination for it is the most efficient way to prevent coronavirus infection.

CoronaVac is approved by the Kazakh healthcare Ministry to be used along with QazVac, Sputnik V and Hayat-Vax vaccines.

Two shots of the vaccine should be administered 14-28 days apart. Vaccination is recommended for people aged 18 and older. It should be stored between +2 and +8 degrees Celsius.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   China   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital