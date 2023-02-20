1st art exhibition to support cancer patients unveiled in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A unique exhibition aimed at featuring cancer patients stories was unveiled in Astana. It is organized by the Seniminmen charitable fund. The exhibition is open until March 5, Kazinform reports.

It showcases pieces of art created to support cancer patients.

The Seniminmen charitable fund stresses that psychological assistance is an important part of the treatment of oncological diseases as a cancer diagnosis can have an impact on mental health. They may feel fear, anxiety, depression, helplessness, and despair.

The exhibition demonstrates the works of modern Kazakhstani artists, including Bakhyt Bubikanova, Askhat Akhmediyarov, Arushan Zhumabek, Moldir Sagyndykova, Oleg Zuyev, and Georgiy Tryakin-Bukharov. The paintings reflect the emotions and feelings of people who begin a new chapter in their lives despite their diagnosis.

Photo: press service Seniminmen charitable fund