Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    19yo student wins Miss Astana – 2019 title

    19 December 2019, 08:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A winner of the contest «Miss Astana - 2019» was selected in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Ayim Imasheva, Vladlena Rahman, Hanzada Azirbay, Medina Zaurbek, Angelina Vanina, Karlygash Zhangarina, Nazerke Edige, Natalya Fedotenkova, Aizada Khabibollayeva, Aidan Zhaksylyk got into the TOP-10 of «Miss Astana – 2019».

    The title «Miss Astana - 2019» was won by Aizada Khabibollayeva, a 19-year old student of the National University of Arts. Hanzada Azirbay was named the first vice-miss, the second vice-miss title went to Karlygash Zhangarina and the third vice-miss title went to Natalya Fedotenkova.

    The jury included the famous boxer Serik Sapiyev, the ambassador of the capital Fashion Week Dauren Aykimbayev, image stylist Aida Yessenalina, head of the Students Alliance of Kazakhstan Ilyas Tustikbayev, HC Barys defender Viktor Svedberg, director of the Miss Kazakhstan national contest Alena Karbasova, «Miss Kazakhstan - 2019» Madina Batyk, director of social programs of the national contest «Miss Kazakhstan» Sovet Seitov and deputy chairperson of Kazakhstan’s Association of Business Women «Zhas Kanattar» Zarina Akshulakova.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August