19yo student wins Miss Astana – 2019 title

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
19 December 2019, 08:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A winner of the contest «Miss Astana - 2019» was selected in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ayim Imasheva, Vladlena Rahman, Hanzada Azirbay, Medina Zaurbek, Angelina Vanina, Karlygash Zhangarina, Nazerke Edige, Natalya Fedotenkova, Aizada Khabibollayeva, Aidan Zhaksylyk got into the TOP-10 of «Miss Astana – 2019».

The title «Miss Astana - 2019» was won by Aizada Khabibollayeva, a 19-year old student of the National University of Arts. Hanzada Azirbay was named the first vice-miss, the second vice-miss title went to Karlygash Zhangarina and the third vice-miss title went to Natalya Fedotenkova.

The jury included the famous boxer Serik Sapiyev, the ambassador of the capital Fashion Week Dauren Aykimbayev, image stylist Aida Yessenalina, head of the Students Alliance of Kazakhstan Ilyas Tustikbayev, HC Barys defender Viktor Svedberg, director of the Miss Kazakhstan national contest Alena Karbasova, «Miss Kazakhstan - 2019» Madina Batyk, director of social programs of the national contest «Miss Kazakhstan» Sovet Seitov and deputy chairperson of Kazakhstan’s Association of Business Women «Zhas Kanattar» Zarina Akshulakova.

