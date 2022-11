19yo Kazakh boxer advances to Asian Championships finals

10 November 2022, 18:11

AMMAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Sanzhar Tashkenbai crashed India’s Govind Kumar Sahani in the men’s 49kg semifinal bout by unanimous decision at the ASBC Asian Women's & Men's Elite Boxing Championships 2022 underway in Amman, Jordan, Sports.kz reads.