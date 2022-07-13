Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
199 Kazakhstanis awarded Bolashaq Presidential Scholarship

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 July 2022, 09:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Monday, July 12, the Republican Commission for Training the Personnel Abroad held its regular meeting under the chairmanship of State Counselor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The Commission took a decision to award the Bolashaq International Scholarship to 199 Kazakhstanis for undergoing master’s and PhD degree programs.

60% of the scholarships were awarded for studying the engineering and technical majors, while in 2021 their share stood at 36% only. Besides, the Commission decided to allocate quotas for medical workers to raise the candidates’ interest in academic training in medical professions.

In general, 385 scholarships were allocated this year for master’s degree programs and 60 scholarships – for PhD degree programs.

The Commission will hold two more sessions till the end of the year.

At the end of the meeting, Erlan Karin gave a number of instructions to the Commission members.

Bolashaq International Scholarship was established by the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on November 5, 1993.


