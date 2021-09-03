Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
195 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 September 2021, 14:42
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 195 new coronavirus cases were detected in Atyrau region. The most cases of 129 were recorded in the city of Atyrau, the healthcare department reports.

131 of them have developed clinical symptoms of the disease.

101 patients recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

As of now 7,471 people are being treated at home, while 177 staying in the modular hospital, 144 in regional hospital #2, 70 in cardiology centre, 236 in the infectious diseases hospital, and others.

The region remains in the high COVID-19 risk 'red zone'.

As earlier reported, 85 coronavirus patients in Atyrau region are in the critical condition.


