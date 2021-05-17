192,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM More than 192,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region as of today, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, 192,170 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, 92,255 were given the second dose. Since the beginning of the vaccination drive no adverse reactions were reports.

As of May 17 the region recorded 24,426 laboratory conformed coronavirus cases, including 15,116 with symptoms. The growth rate in the region for the past 2 weeks decreased from 0.9% to 0.8%. 125 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. As of now 20,572 patients were discharged from the hospitals, 18 over the last 24 hours. 411 are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.