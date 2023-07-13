Go to the main site
    19-year-old killed after being run over by car in Petropavlovsk

    13 July 2023, 18:46

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A 19-year-old man was struck and killed by a VAZ 2114 last night in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the police department, a VAZ 2114 car hit a 19-year-old man as the latter was crossing the road on Kozhabergen zhyrau street overnight. The man died on the spot.

    Later that night, at approximately 00:30 am the ambulance vehicle parked near the accident site was hit by a Mercedes-Benz 124 car. A 22-year-old paramedic was hospitalized with injuries. A driver of the Mercedes-Benz vehicle fled the scene, only to be arrested soon.

    Investigations into the accidents are underway.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Road accidents North Kazakhstan region
