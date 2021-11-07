Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
19 pregnant women, over 30 kids treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 November 2021, 14:47
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 19 pregnant women and over 30 children are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region, presently 19 expectant mothers are receiving treatment for COVID-19. Of these, 13 are staying at the regional infectious facilities, while 6 are being treated at home.

38 children have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. Five of them are being treated at the regional infectious facilities, while 33 are receiving an outpatient treatment.

Earlier it was reported that about 5,000 police officers had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the region.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to be vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan kicked off on April 2, 2021.
