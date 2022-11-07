19 people killed in Lake Victoria plane crash in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania. KAZINFORM At least 19 people including a flight attendant have died after a passenger plane plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday morning, Anadolu Agency reported.

Tanzania’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa confirmed the death toll shortly after arriving at the crash scene.

Authorities have said at least 26 people have been rescued.

Albert Chalamila, a regional commissioner, said the rescue team has succeeded to pull the plane wreckage from shallow water.

There were 45 people aboard the Precision Air plane, said Chalamila.

In its initial statement, Precision Air said flight number PW494 heading from the commercial hub Dar es Salaam to Bukoba «was involved in an accident as it was approaching Bukoba Airport.»

It was an ATR 42-500 aircraft, the airline said in a separate statement, adding that an investigation team with Precision Air technical staff was headed to the site.

The plane fell into Lake Victoria at around 10.50 a.m. local time (0750GMT).

Bukoba Airport is located on the lake’s shore, and the crash site is just a few hundred meters from the runway, according to local officials.

Videos circulating on social media show the plane’s submerged yellow and green fuselage surrounded by rescue boats.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is currently on a visit to China, called for «calm as rescue operations continue.«

«I have received with profound shock the news of the accident involving a passenger plane belonging to Precision Air in Lake Victoria. I send my most sincere sympathy to the victims,« she said on Twitter.





Фото:aa.com.tr