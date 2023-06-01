Go to the main site
    19 of 98 Emilia-Romagna coastal spots not fit for bathing

    1 June 2023, 09:09

    ROME. KAZINFORM Some 19 out of the 98 Emilia-Romagna coastal resort spots are not fit for bathing after the recent floods, environmental agency Arpae reported Wednesday after completing a survey Tuesday.

    There are 19 points on the Emilia-Romagna coast - out of 98 examined - where the water does not comply with bathing parameters, Arpae said, ANSA reports.

    The points, explains a note from the Region, are affected «more than others by the effects of the flood that involved several watercourses flowing into the sea», in particular in the Ravenna, Cesena, and Ferarra areas.

    In this regard, «non-bathing ordinances will be issued by the mayors until the water levels fall below the established thresholds», said the report.

    Analyses will be repeated, starting Wednesday, until the parameters are found to be in compliance, Arpae said.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

