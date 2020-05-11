Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    19 Navy personnel killed, 15 others injured in accident to Navy frigate

    11 May 2020, 16:13

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Some 19 Navy personnel have been martyred with some 15 others injured in an accident happened to an Iranian vessel in the course of drills in southern Iran, the Navy said in a statement on Monday.

    The statement said that those injured are in satisfactory conditions.

    Rescue and relief operations began soon after the incident and the injured persons were evacuated and sent to medical centers, the statement said.

    The accident happened to the «Konarak» vessel during a military drill in the waters of Jask Port in southern Iran.

    Expert investigations are underway about the cause of the incident, the statement said, asking everyone to avoid raising speculations.

    Source: IRNA

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future