    19 dead after mountain collapse in SW China

    5 June 2023, 07:37

    CHENGDU. KAZINFORM - A total of 19 people were killed and five others got slightly injured following a mountain collapse on Sunday in Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said on Sunday night, Xinhua reports.

    The collapse took place at around 6 a.m. in a forest farm in Yongsheng Township, Jinkouhe District of the city.

    More than 600 people rushed to the site for rescue and search with the help of professional rescue equipment. The rescue operation ended at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

    An investigation into the cause of the mountain collapse is underway.

