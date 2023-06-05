Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

19 dead after mountain collapse in SW China

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 June 2023, 07:37
19 dead after mountain collapse in SW China Photo: Xinhua

CHENGDU. KAZINFORM - A total of 19 people were killed and five others got slightly injured following a mountain collapse on Sunday in Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said on Sunday night, Xinhua reports.

The collapse took place at around 6 a.m. in a forest farm in Yongsheng Township, Jinkouhe District of the city.

More than 600 people rushed to the site for rescue and search with the help of professional rescue equipment. The rescue operation ended at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

An investigation into the cause of the mountain collapse is underway.

photo

World News   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand