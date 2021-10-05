Go to the main site
    19 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

    5 October 2021, 19:40

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 19 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, of the 19, Atyrau city has reported 10 cases of COVID-19. Eight fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Kyzylkoginsk district has reported one case of the coronavirus infection.

    Of the daily case count, 12 cases are with symptoms and seven are without symptoms. The region has also registered 17 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

    As of today, 548 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 111 at the modular hospital, 52 at the second regional hospital, 38 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 68 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» in terms of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
