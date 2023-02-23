Go to the main site
    19 countries set up 22 field hospitals in Türkiye's quake-hit southern region

    23 February 2023, 13:15

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Nineteen countries have set up 22 field hospitals in southern Türkiye which was jolted by two strong earthquakes on Feb. 6, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, Kazinform learned from Anadolu Agency.

    A total of 90,015 tents, 167 living containers and 999 mobile hygiene units have been brought to Türkiye with the coordination of foreign representatives, it wrote on Twitter.

    As a part of aid in kind, 1,344,234 blankets, 196,538 sleeping bags, 74,750 beds, 26,622 generators, 5,722 tons of clothing, 3,065 tons of hygienic medical supplies and 5,678 tons of food reached Türkiye, it said. ocess within one year.


    Photo: Anadolu Agency

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

