Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kyzylorda region

    19,000 jobs created in Kyzylorda region

    7 June 2023, 14:03

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Since the beginning of the year 19,000 jobs were created in Kyzylorda region,» Governor Nurlybek Nalibayev said.

    Employment and the generation of new workplaces remain one of major problems. Over 12,000 jobs were created last year. The unemployment rate reduced to 4.9%.

    He added the regional employment roadmap was approved in the region and is called to reduce the unemployment rate to 4.8%. 19,000 workplaces were generated that is 43.3% of the roadmap plan.

    Earlier the governor told a briefing about the large-scale investment projects, including the expansion of production at the glassworks and construction of the new mining and processing works.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kyzylorda region Government of Kazakhstan Employment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
    Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
    There are almost 99 thsd unemployed in Kyrgyzstan
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy