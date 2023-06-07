Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
19,000 jobs created in Kyzylorda region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 June 2023, 14:03
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Since the beginning of the year 19,000 jobs were created in Kyzylorda region,» Governor Nurlybek Nalibayev said.

Employment and the generation of new workplaces remain one of major problems. Over 12,000 jobs were created last year. The unemployment rate reduced to 4.9%.

He added the regional employment roadmap was approved in the region and is called to reduce the unemployment rate to 4.8%. 19,000 workplaces were generated that is 43.3% of the roadmap plan.

Earlier the governor told a briefing about the large-scale investment projects, including the expansion of production at the glassworks and construction of the new mining and processing works.

