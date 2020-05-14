Go to the main site
    18yo student drowns in Akmola region

    14 May 2020, 19:20

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - An 18-year-old student drowned in the Nura River, Korgalzhyn district of Akmola region, told Alexei Sovetov, head of the regional emergency department, to Kazinform correspondent.

    According to him, a dead body of an 18-year-old man was removed from the water by forces of the Emergency Situations Ministry on May 14. The body was found in the Nura River near the village of Sabyndy. The man was without individual rescue equipment. Forensic medical examination is to be carried out.

    As it turned out, the student of the capital's railway college came to his parents’ place for a period of quarantine regime.


    Alzhanova Raushan

