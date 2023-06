188 young Kazakhstanis awarded Bolashak Scholarship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 188 Kazakhstanis have been awarded the Presidential Bolashak Scholarship, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marat Tazhin chaired a meeting of the Republican Commission for Training Personnel Abroad.

Members of the Commission made a decision to award the Bolashak Scholarship to 188 young Kazakhstanis for obtaining master’s and PhD degrees at foreign universities.