185 killed in Sudan clashes: UN Sudan envoy

KHARTOUM. KAZINFORM Clashes between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan have killed 185 people and wounded another 1,800 as of Monday, said a UN Sudan envoy, Xinhua reports.

Volker Perthes, head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, briefed the Security Council in a closed-door session on the lastest situation of the conflict.

«It's a very fluid situation, so it's very difficult to say where the balance is shifting to,» Perthes told reporters after the meeting.

He said the two sides showed no signs of being willing to negotiate.

Fighting between the Sudanese Army and the RSF erupted on Saturday morning, and has raged into its third day.

The two sides have been using tanks, artillery, fighter jets and other heavy weapons in their exchange of fire.