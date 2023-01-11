Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.58 eur/kzt 497.92

    rub/kzt 6.83 cny/kzt 68.62
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    184 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

    11 January 2023, 08:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 175 Kazakhstanis have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Nine more have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    2,400 are getting treatment for the coronavirus and COVID-like pneumonia across the country today. 240 patients are in hospitals and 2,160 are at home care.

    The condition of eight patients is evaluated as serious, seven patients are critically ill, and four patients are on life support.

    Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan reported about 1,404,504 COVID-19 cases, while 90,633 were diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
    January 14. Today's Birthdays
    Snowfall to hit eastern, northern, and central parts of Kazakhstan Jan 14
    China's Jiangsu reports record number of China-Europe freight train trips in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
    2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
    3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
    4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
    5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan