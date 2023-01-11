Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

184 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

11 January 2023, 08:55
184 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 175 Kazakhstanis have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Nine more have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

2,400 are getting treatment for the coronavirus and COVID-like pneumonia across the country today. 240 patients are in hospitals and 2,160 are at home care.

The condition of eight patients is evaluated as serious, seven patients are critically ill, and four patients are on life support.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan reported about 1,404,504 COVID-19 cases, while 90,633 were diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.


Related news
Russia records 5,078 daily COVID cases, 47 deaths — crisis center
Expiration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot in Brazil raised to 18 months
Kazakhstan begins FISU 2023 Games with 5:1 win over S Korea
Теги:
Read also
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
Russia records 5,078 daily COVID cases, 47 deaths — crisis center
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Expiration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot in Brazil raised to 18 months
Inflation hit 20.3% in Kazakhstan in 2022
Kazakhstan begins FISU 2023 Games with 5:1 win over S Korea
Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria
2 Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning
3 Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis
4 Russia records 4,675 daily COVID cases, 48 deaths — crisis center
5 Yulia Putintseva loses to Anna Blinkova in quarterfinal of Hobart International 2023

News