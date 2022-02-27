184 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 22,912 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 27 February, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

According to the commission, 2,592 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 20,320 at-home care COVID-19 patients in the country.

184 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition, 69 are in extremely severe condition and 63 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 351 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,302,059 since the start of the pandemic.