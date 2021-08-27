183 thou peope given 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn so far

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 183 thousand residents have received at least one jab of COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, over the past day, 544 people, including 11 health workers, 28 teachers, 36 students, five workers of closed facilities, three law enforcement officials, 11 civil servants, 18 persons with chronic diseases, and 432 locals, have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine in the region.

Since February 1, 2021, 183,278 Atyrau region residents have received at least one jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 132,253 – two jabs.