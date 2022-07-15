180 children treated at COVID-19 infectious facilities in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Children and teenagers account for over 41% of COVID-19 patients treated at infectious facilities across Kazakhstan, Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat confirmed Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Of the total number of COVID-19 patients treated at infectious facilities, 41,7% are children under 18, including 23 infants. A total of 180 children are treated for COVID-19 countrywide,» Minister Giniyat told a press conference at the Central Communications Service.

According to her, adult patients account for 58,3% of those getting treatment at COVID-19 facilities.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the highest number of fresh infections had been recorded in the cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent with the former two accounting for 70% of new confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the past seven days Almaty added 1,107 COVID-19 cases (43,2%), while Nur-Sultan logged in 576 COVID-19 cases (22,5%).

In addition, COVID-19 incidence spiked 2,5-fold in Kazakhstan in the past week.



