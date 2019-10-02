Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
180,000 t of aromatic hydrocarbon to be produced in Kazakhstan for export

Alzhanova Raushan
2 October 2019, 17:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, First Vice-Minister of Energy, has spoken about the development of production in the petrochemical sector, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Bitumen production amounted to 702 thousand tons, or 103% of the plan (100.3 to the same period in 2018). The volume of production fully meets the needs of the country's road industry. The plan for 2019 is 767 thousand tons», Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said at a press conference in the Government.

He also talked about the production of benzene, parkxylene and lubricating oils.

According to his words, within 9 months of the current year the Atyrau refinery has produced 107 thousand tons of aromatic hydrocarbons (benzene, paraxylene). These products are export-oriented. The next year it is planned to produce 180 thousand tons. He added that in August the current year a lubricants production plant with the capacity of 100 thousand tons/year (worth USD94 million) was put into operation in Almaty region.

