18-year-olds eligible to participate in referendum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Referendum Commission addressed Kazakhstanis on the eve of the forthcoming republican referendum, Kazinform reports.

If a voter turns 18 years old on the day of referendum and has the right to vote, then the voter is eligible to participate in the republican referendum on the amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan slated for June 5,2022. The voters should be included into the official lists of all persons eligible to vote in the republican referendum. The lists are made by the local executive bodies (akimats).

The Central Referendum Commission urges all to demonstrate civil liability and exercise the right to participate in the republican referendum.



