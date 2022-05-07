Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

18-year-olds eligible to participate in referendum

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 May 2022, 13:42
18-year-olds eligible to participate in referendum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Referendum Commission addressed Kazakhstanis on the eve of the forthcoming republican referendum, Kazinform reports.

If a voter turns 18 years old on the day of referendum and has the right to vote, then the voter is eligible to participate in the republican referendum on the amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan slated for June 5,2022. The voters should be included into the official lists of all persons eligible to vote in the republican referendum. The lists are made by the local executive bodies (akimats).

The Central Referendum Commission urges all to demonstrate civil liability and exercise the right to participate in the republican referendum.


Kazakhstan   Referendum  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named