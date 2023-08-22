Go to the main site
    18-year-old Kazakh player skyrockets in latest WTA rankings

    22 August 2023, 07:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Aryzhan Sagandykova skyrockets up in the latest WTA singles rankings, Kazinform reports.

    Previously, she held the 958th position, and now ranks 871st. A week ago, the 18-year-old Kazakhstani also made an impressive breakthrough, rising from the 1056th line, according to Sports.kz.

    Another Kazakh player Anna Danilina occupies now the 855th line in the rankings, having climbed up by 10 spots.

    As for the country’s No 1 Elena Rybakina, she remains on the fourth line of the rankings. Last week she withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters Round of 16 for a shoulder injury.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

