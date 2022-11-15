Go to the main site
    18 students, driver injured in Kentucky school bus crash, officials say

    15 November 2022, 12:12

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM All 18 students and a driver have «varying degrees of injuries» after their bus crashed in eastern Kentucky early Monday, a school official said, CNN reported.

    No fatalities have been reported, Magoffin County School District Superintendent Chris Meadows said in a statement.

    The students range from elementary to high school, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.

    A county spokesman said earlier that the driver and 21 students were hospitalized, some with critical injuries. The error came about because the preliminary list of injured included duplicate names, Meadows said.

    The injured were taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals, Meadows said.

    The bus was the only vehicle in the crash, said Kentucky State Police spokesman Paul Blanton. The driver appeared unable to answer questions, he said.


