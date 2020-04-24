Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Aktobe region

    18 students arrived from Russia tested positive for coronavirus

    24 April 2020, 20:49

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Today, the head of Aktobe region’s health department Asset Kaliyev told about 18 students contracted COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to his words, 18 students arrived from Russia by bus. They tested positive for coronavirus infection. All of them were admitted to an infectious diseases hospital.

    To date, 55 patients contracted coronavirus infection have been registered in Aktobe region. It is worth noting that about 500 shift workers arrived in the city from TCO’s Tengiz Field. Moreover, it was informed that 222 students arrived from Russia by bus.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Aktobe region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan