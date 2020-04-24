Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
18 students arrived from Russia tested positive for coronavirus

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
24 April 2020, 20:49
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Today, the head of Aktobe region’s health department Asset Kaliyev told about 18 students contracted COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, 18 students arrived from Russia by bus. They tested positive for coronavirus infection. All of them were admitted to an infectious diseases hospital.

To date, 55 patients contracted coronavirus infection have been registered in Aktobe region. It is worth noting that about 500 shift workers arrived in the city from TCO’s Tengiz Field. Moreover, it was informed that 222 students arrived from Russia by bus.


