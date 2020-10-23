Go to the main site
    18 schoolchildren tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakh capital

    23 October 2020, 16:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the new school year 18 pupils contracted coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan, head of the city education department Sholpan Kadyrova said.

    The city toughens quartile regulations. Currently there are 3,011 elementary classes with limited number of pupils allowed at schools. Thus 40,400 schoolchildren attend schools now.

    Since the beginning of the new academic year 18 students were tested positive for coronavirus. 14 of them study online, the rest 4 attended schools. All the classes where coronavirus cases were detected are ordered to study online. Disinfection works were conducted.

    As soon as quarantine regime is over which lasts 14 days pupils all be allowed to return to in-person schooling.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

