Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

18 schoolchildren tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 October 2020, 16:02
18 schoolchildren tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the new school year 18 pupils contracted coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan, head of the city education department Sholpan Kadyrova said.

The city toughens quartile regulations. Currently there are 3,011 elementary classes with limited number of pupils allowed at schools. Thus 40,400 schoolchildren attend schools now.

Since the beginning of the new academic year 18 students were tested positive for coronavirus. 14 of them study online, the rest 4 attended schools. All the classes where coronavirus cases were detected are ordered to study online. Disinfection works were conducted.

As soon as quarantine regime is over which lasts 14 days pupils all be allowed to return to in-person schooling.


Coronavirus   Education    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future