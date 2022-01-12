Go to the main site
    18 out of 20 airports return to normal in Kazakhstan

    12 January 2022, 11:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The airports in Almaty and Taldykorgan have not resumed their operations yet,» Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev said.

    «All the public transport, passenger and cargo trains were fully restored, all the railway stations opened countrywide,» the Minister told the Government meeting.

    He added that 18 out of 20 airports work as usual. The operations of the Almaty and Taldykoran airports were suspended. The Almaty airport is technically ready to reopen if authorities permit.

    As the akimats (administrations) reported, 53 state facilities in 8 regions and 151 small and medium businesses were damaged.

    The Minister also told the meeting about further restoration of the buildings destroyed amid unrest.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

