18 October 2022, 09:11

18 new COVID cases recorded past 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 18 new COVID cases were recorded in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

Since March 13, 2020 some 1,394,305 coronavirus cases, 90,120 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were reported in Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, 949 people are being treated for coronavirus infection so far.