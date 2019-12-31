18 Kazakhstan oil companies received payment from «Transneft» PJSC for substandard oil

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to the agreements signed between «Transneft» PSJC and «KazTransOil» JSC, which is acting on behalf of Kazakhstani oil companies on the issue of compensation for shipping substandard oil in the port of Ust-Luga, «Transneft» PJSC paid compensation to 18 Kazakhstani oil companies. Previously, payments were made to 14 companies.

As it was previously reported, an emergency in the system of Transneft trunk oil pipelines caused by the presence of high concentrations of organochlorine compounds in the transported oil occurred in April-May 2019, which led to the shipment of substandard oil for Kazakh shippers to tankers in the port of Ust-Luga, a press release from KazTransOil reads.

«KazTransOil» JSC is a National Main Oil Pipeline Operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Company is a part of NC «KazMunaiGas» JSC Group. The Company owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with total length of 5.4 thousand km. Production facilities of «KazTransOil» JSC are located in Shymkent, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Aktobe regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Company provides oil transportation to Kazakhstani oil refineries and for export in 5 directions: by Atyrau-Samara and Kazakhstan-China pipelines, transshipment to tankers in the port of Aktau, transshipment to rail tanks, transshipment to the CPC system.