18 injured in bridge collapse during military drills in Jewish Autonomous Region

5 August 2020, 18:08
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Bridge structures have collapsed during military drills in the Jewish Autonomous Region, injuring 18 people, the emergency services told TASS.

«In the Thalmann settlement in the Smidovichesky District during the drills of railway troops parts of a bridge have collapsed. 18 people sustained injuries,» the source said.

The source specified that all the injured were transported to a military hospital in Khabarovsk. Currently the causes of the accident are being ascertained. According to one of the versions, safety regulations may have been violated.

The local authorities have confirmed the information. «A pontoon bridge has collapsed in the Thalmann settlement during military drills, causing injuries,» representative of the Smidovichesky district administration commented for TASS on Wednesday.


