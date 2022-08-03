Qazaq TV
18 fires occurred in Kyrgyzstan in last 24 hrs
3 August 2022 16:32

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM 23 people were injured, two were killed in an accident in Issyk-Kul Oblast of Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic reported Wednesday,

An accident involving Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and a MITSUBISHI was registered on Wednesday at about 7:40 a.m. on the 24th kilometer of the Balykchy-Ananyevo-Karakol road, KABAR reproted.

As a result, 23 people were injured, 3 people were taken to the hospital of Balykchy, two people died on the spot.

Bodies of the dead citizens were handed over to the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.


Photo: en.kabar.kg


