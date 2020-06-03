Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
18 agricultural investment projects implemented in Shymkent

Alzhanova Raushan
3 June 2020, 16:56
SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - This year KZT8.6 billion will be invested in the agricultural complex of the city of Shymkent, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Mayor. 18 investment projects totaling KZT18 million are being implemented in the city.

18 investment projects totaling KZT18 million are being implemented in the city.

The projects are: apple orchards on the area of 15 hectares, an industrial greenhouse complex on 20.7 hectares, a dairy farm, production and processing of poultry and eggs, production and processing of goat milk, processing of fruit and vegetable products, cheese production, modernization of flour production, cattle fattening, and meat production.

As a result, 300 tons of apples, 5.1 thousand tons of vegetables, 1.5 million liters of milk, 40 million eggs, 2.2 thousand tons of poultry meat, 20 million canned products, 500 tons of cheese, 1,250 tons of meat will be produced annually.

The expansion of the Kolesnikov A.V and Arman-AGRO greenhouses, poultry farms of Tassay Kus LLP and Shymkent Kus LLP worth KZT150 million has been completed.

The implementation of the remaining investment projects is underway.


