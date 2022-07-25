Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
18,962 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus infection
25 July 2022 08:42

18,962 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus infection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 18,962 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of July 25, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

1,280 patients are in hospitals, and 17,682 are at home care.

The condition of 32 patients is estimated as serious. Seven patients are critically ill and five patients are on life support.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 2,054 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.



Related news
UAE announces 1,298 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
Japan’s 1st case of monkeypox confirmed: gov’t source
Epidemiological situation in Almaty, Zhetysu regions getting worse
Read also
Almaty, Zhetysu rgns to receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses next month
Russia records 6,571 daily COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Kyrgyzstan reports 128 new COVID-19 cases
Epidemiological situation in Almaty, Zhetysu regions getting worse
Kazakhstan reports rise in commodity turnover with third countries
Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev becomes President’s Cup runner-up
Over 1,000 killed in road accidents in Kazakhstan since early 2022
Kazakhstan to face scorching heat and rains in 3 days coming
Popular
1 President Tokayev performs Umrah
2 Kazakh seismologists record earthquake in Kyrgyzstan
3 Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 25
4 Kazakhstan reports 2,054 new COVID-19 cases, 1,083 recoveries
5 Tour de France. Astana's Lutsenko 9th in final GC

News

Archive