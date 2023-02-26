Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
17yo Kazakh player joins Al Jazira FC

26 February 2023, 15:21
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 17-year-old Akzhol Abdrakhmanov officially joined the Al Jazira FC, an Emirati professional football club based in Abu Dhabi, Kazinform reports.

Besides, he plays for the national youth team of Kazakhstan.

He has been playing football since he was 7 years old. Earlier Akzhol played for FC Rio Ave U-16 in Portugal, joined the elite Marcet Soccer Academy in Spain. Notably, Shakira and Piqué's son also trained at the Marcet Academy.

In an interview with Kazinform Akzhol expressed gratitude to his coach Alexander Kuznetsov for his support.

The teen studies the Arabic language three times a week. He speaks Russian, English, Spanish, and Portuguese fluently.

«My goal is to become the best football player in the world,» he told Kazinform.


