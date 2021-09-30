17th Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum to be held

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Vladimir Putin of Russia is set to take place today, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary.

Press Secretary Berik Uali took to his official Facebook account to announce the traditional event.

According to his Facebook post, the 17th Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum with the participation of the heads of state will be held today in Kokshetau in virtual format.

The event will be aired live via Khabar 24 TV Channel starting at 13:00 pm.



