17th Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum kicks off in Kokshetau

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 September 2021, 13:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The work of the 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum has started in Kokshetau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Participating the forum are President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin.

This year the traditional event is held virtually. The live broadcast is available on Khabar 24 TV Channel.

The 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum will focus on ‘Cooperation in the sphere of ecology and ‘green’ bridge. The event is an effective platform for discussion of the most promising areas of cooperation between the regions of two nations, strengthening of bilateral relations, stepping up business contacts and many other topics.

The heads of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin are set to meet on the sidelines of the forum to discuss the key directions of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Earlier President Tokayev’s Press Secretary Berik Uali said that a number of documents will be signed following results of the forum.

Recall that on September 20 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin during which the sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of trade and economic relations and stressed the importance of the upcoming Cross-Border Cooperation Forum in Kokshetau.


