    17th int’l high-level meeting on Syrian settlement took place in Nur-Sultan

    22 December 2021, 17:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 17th international meeting on Syrian settlement took place at a high level in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Today, as part of the Astana Process the 17th international high-level meeting on Syrian settlement took place. As known, the Astana Process was launched in 2017 under the direct support of First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. It contributed greatly to the establishment of peace and stability within the Arab Republic of Syria,» said Ontalap Onalbayev, Director of the Department for the Near, Middle East and Africa of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    He went on to say that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of maintaining the agreements between the sides, creating favorable conditions to cease the armed conflict and returning refugees to the country.

    «It is safe to say that the 17th round of talks in Nur-Sultan is a continuation of this systemic and effective work,» he said.


    Events Kazakhstan Astana Syria talks Syria
